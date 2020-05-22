|
|
DUFFY, DORIS (Aurecchia)
83, passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Rita (Dugas) Aurecchia. Doris was a lifelong Johnston resident and an Operating Room Nurse at Roger Williams for over 30 years before retiring. For many years after retiring, she was a CCD Coordinator for the Catholic Church. She enjoyed working with the children at CCD, and also loved reading and animals. Doris is survived by her brother Kenneth Aurecchia of Johnston and was the aunt of Shayna Waterman and her husband Marc of Johnston. She was also the great-aunt of Ava and Ryan Waterman.
Due to current health and safety regulations, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 20 Hemingway Dr., East Providence, RI 02915 will be appreciated.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020