|
|
Daneker, Doris E.
Daneker, Doris E., 94, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully Jan. 26, 2020. She survived two husbands, the late Rev. John C. Zuber and the late James R. Daneker.
Born in Greensburg, PA, Feb. 6, 1925, Dorie was the daughter of the late August and Hilda (Melkerson) Strandberg. She received her BS in Home Economics from Penn State University and later went on to get her MA in Guidance and Counseling from Ball State University. She worked in the Cranston Public School system, at Cranston High School West, until she retired both as a Home Economics teacher and a Guidance Counselor.
In retirement, Dorie volunteered at Baptist Camps at Camp Canonicus, excelled in a master knitting program, mentored prospective U.S. citizens in English and US History, and was an active member of Oak Lawn Community Baptist Church where she started the Prayer Shawl ministry. She was always interested in learning new things and passed this love of discovery and knowledge on to family and friends her entire life.
She is survived by her four children Sharon Zuber, Carol Pelenberg, J. David Zuber (Tina Bauer), and Barbara Gallivan (Paul), and her second husband's three children Doreen McConaghy (Joe), Abbey Daneker, Donna Flanders (Harvey). She was a sister of the late August Strandberg and his surviving wife Carol, and Adelyn Brinker and her late husband Russell. In addition, she is survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Oak Lawn Community Baptist Church, 229 Wilbur Avenue, Cranston, RI, 02921, at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Lawn Community Baptist Church or The John Clarke Resident Activity Fund, 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020