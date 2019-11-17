|
|
|
FOURNIER, Doris E. (Fontaine)
93, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the comforting care of the St. Antione Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Fournier. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late George and Estelle (Lussier) Fontaine.
Doris enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo and completing crossword puzzles. Above all, she was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend who will be missed, but warmly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past ninety-three years.
She leaves three daughters, Elizabeth Randall and her husband, Robert, Diane Duphily and her husband, Mark and Donna Normand and her husband, Michael; eight grandchildren, Vanessa Gilbert, Timothy and Jeffrey Norman, Robert and David Randall, Laura Fahey, Sara Sanchez and Rebecca Normand; 6 great-grandchildren, Martin, A.J., Lyla and Lucas Norman, Thomas and Brooke Randall; a sister, Sr. Alice Fontaine, S.S.Ch.; a son-in-law, Larry Norman; a daughter-in-law, Sylvia Fournier and many nieces and nephews. Doris was the mother of the late Robert Fournier and Claudia Norman, and the sister of the late Leo Fontaine and Claire Wade.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Services on Thursday at 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the St. Antione Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019