|
|
Souza, Doris E.
Doris E. Souza, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Souza. Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Harold R. and G. Louise (Fife) Fisher and was a lifelong resident of the city. Doris worked for Ballou Inc. before she retired. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Manning of Riverside, her loving niece and caregiver, Louise J. Stanielon and her husband David of Johnston and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial will at 11:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Calling hours Thursday 5-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019