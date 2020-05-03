|
D'ABROSCA, DORIS G. (RAJOTTE)
89, formerly of West Warwick, passed away April 28, 2020 at the Stillwater Nursing & Rehabilitation Community.
She was the beloved wife of the late John A. "Chief" D'Abrosca. Born in West Warwick, a daughter of the late Lucien and Germaine (Leroux) Rajotte.
She is survived by her children, Doris-Ann Synowiec and her husband Mark of Coventry, John A. D'Abrosca, Jr. and his wife Karen of West Warwick, Tricia M. Jusczyk (Brian) of Coventry, Michael P. D'Abrosca and his wife Bethany of Carrollton, TX and Steven T. D'Abrosca and his wife Michele of Cumberland; four siblings, Ida Martin, George (Donald), Lucien (Pop) and Paul Rajotte; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Laurette Williams, Rita Parent, Leo and Raoul (Pete) Rajotte.
A private funeral service was held at PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months. Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020