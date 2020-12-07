COLAGIOVANNI, DORIS H. (Candon)
84, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gennaro N. Colagiovanni for 65 years. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Joseph Candon and the late Dora E. (Smith) DelNigro and her husband the late Salvatore DelNigro. Doris was the co-owner with her husband Gennaro of the former Jeri-Lou Creations since 1958 and before retiring in 2000. She was a Johnston resident for 70 years, loved crocheting and enjoyed her grandchildren and family.
In addition to her husband, she was the loving mother of Donna J. Dressler (Richard) of Lincoln and David G. Colagiovanni (Tracy) of Smithfield. She was the sister of the late James DelNigro. She was the devoted grandmother of James Dressler (Allison), Crystal Labossiere (Kyle) and David G. Colagiovanni, Jr. (Katrina). She was great-grandmother of Olyvia Labossiere, Carsyn Labossiere, Noah Dressler, Benjamin Dressler, Emma Colagiovanni and Wyatt Colagiovanni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 10am in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004 Warwick, RI 02886 or Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Face masks, social distancing and limited seating guidelines will be observed at the Mass.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com