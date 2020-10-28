SPINACCI, DORIS J. (DAME)
83, of Haslam St., North Providence, is now at peace, she died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home.
She was the wife of Richard J. Spinacci.
Born in Valley Falls, RI., she was the daughter of the late Leonidas and Adrienne (Gagnon) Dame.
Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Richard M. Spinacci and his wife Maureen of Powell, TN.; a daughter, Michele Cordeiro and her husband Lee of Warwick and a step-granddaughter, Shannen Hartmann of Hendersonville, TN. She was also the mother of the late Steven P. Spinacci.
Visiting hours Friday, October 30th from 9:30-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. marianiandson.com