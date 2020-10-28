1/1
Doris J. (Dame) Spinacci
SPINACCI, DORIS J. (DAME)
83, of Haslam St., North Providence, is now at peace, she died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home.
She was the wife of Richard J. Spinacci.
Born in Valley Falls, RI., she was the daughter of the late Leonidas and Adrienne (Gagnon) Dame.
Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Richard M. Spinacci and his wife Maureen of Powell, TN.; a daughter, Michele Cordeiro and her husband Lee of Warwick and a step-granddaughter, Shannen Hartmann of Hendersonville, TN. She was also the mother of the late Steven P. Spinacci.
Visiting hours Friday, October 30th from 9:30-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
October 27, 2020
Dear Richard & Family; Joe & I are so very sorry to hear of Doris ‘s passing. She was a very sweet and caring lady. May she Rest In Peace Sincerely , Cousins Joe & Paula Cunha
Joe & Paula Cunha
Family
