LANDRY, DORIS L., (BOUCHER)
88, of West Warwick, passed away Monday evening, August 19, 2019 at Kent Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald F. Landry. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late George and Eleonore (Jarbeau) Boucher.
Mrs. Landry was a communicant of St. Joseph Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna M. Manuppelli (James) of Warwick; a son, Dennis P. Landry (Billie) of Coventry; two grandchildren, Jacob Landry (Brittany) and Jessica Landry (Jeffrey) and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:00-9:15 am in the HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 5 Eddy Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph Church in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019