Doris M. (Daley) Allin
1929 - 2020
ALLIN, DORIS M. (DALEY)
90, formerly of Marco Drive, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Brookdale West Bay, Warwick where she has resided for the past two years. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Allin for 55 years.
Born in Providence to John F. and Mary H. "Marie" (Cronin) Daley she graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1947 and lived in Coventry for 31 years before moving to West Warwick in 1986. Doris worked in the claims department at MetLife, Warwick, RI and held various other bookkeeping positions over the years.
Doris loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time on Block Island. Whenever in New York City she was certain to enjoy a "Mile High Sundae" at Juniors. One of her favorite expressions in life was, "There's always room for dessert". She also enjoyed listening to music and singing with her family at their many gatherings.
Dedicated to her family she was always ready to help with their needs first, putting her own needs last. She was certain to worry about each of them more than they could possibly worry about themselves. A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Christ the King Church in West Warwick since 1988.
She is survived by her four children: Sharon M. Flynn (Frank), Carol L. Allin, Gregory S. Allin (Gail) and Maureen E. McMullen (Mark); her brother Thomas Daley; her sister Maureen McGovern; her eight grandchildren: Daniel Flynn (Nicki), Sean Flynn (Caroline), Kathryn Politelli (Daniel), Thomas Allin (Maggie), Kelly Allin (Tyson), Patrick McMullen (Michaela), Connor McMullen and Liam McMullen. As a great grandmother, she was affectionately called "Grandma Babe" by her great grandchildren: Delaney, Kiera, Owen, Nora, Jack, Leo, Weston and Benjamin. She was predeceased by two brothers: John A. Daley and Richard M. Daley.
Doris' family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Brookdale West Bay for their kindness, compassion and tender loving care of her for the past two years. Her West Bay family ensured her happiness and comfort all the way to the end. She truly loved them in return.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Christ The King Church, 120 Legris Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 AM. There will be a live streaming of the funeral mass on the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 11:00 AM. Those attending the mass should proceed directly to the church. Burial in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter will be private. Calling hours will be respectfully omitted. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future, post Covid.
In lieu of flowers, Doris' family requests you perform a random act of kindness each day in her honor and memory. Condolences may be offered to the family and memories of her shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
