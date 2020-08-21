COLANNINO, DORIS M. (McKENNA)
82, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cedar Crest in Cranston, following her late husband of 35 years, Donato Colannino, the love of her life. Doris was the daughter of the late William F. McKenna and Doris J. (Byron) McKenna.
Doris is survived by daughter's Dona M. Bretanha of Warwick, RI and Luanne M. Weintraub and her husband Steven of Jacksonville, FL, son's James H. Bretanha and his wife Diane of Lighthouse Point, FL, Joseph W. Bretanha and his wife Diane of Glocester, and William F. Bretanha of Cranston. There are 8 grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Black, Dutch Miller, Cory, William and Nathan Bretanha, Lauren and Leanne Bretanha and 3 great grandchildren.
Doris received her Registered Nursing degree from RIJC in 1974 and worked as an R.N. for Cranston General Hospital for 17 years, Cedar Crest Nursing Home, a school nurse for Warwick School system, in addition to medical agencies. Doris and Don enjoyed entertaining family and friends, going to the casino, Twin Oaks, traveling and spending time together over candlelight dinners in Cranston. Don did the cooking and Doris made the details special.
