DAVENPORT, DORIS M. (DAVIES)
97, passed away May 30, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas I. Davenport. Mother of Doreen D. Rasteiro (Juvenalio) of Dartmouth, Deborah D. Karol (Jeffrey) of Wrentham, & the late Thomas R. Davenport.
Complete obituary at www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.