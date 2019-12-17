Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Rd
Kingston, RI
View Map
Doris M. Gillis Obituary
GILLIS, DORIS M.
89, passed away on Fri, Dec. 13. She was the wife of Joseph C. Gillis; mother of Patty McLeod (Scott) and Joseph C. Gillis, Jr. (Jennifer); grandmother of Alex, Jessie, Katie, Sarah, and Emily. Visitation will be Fri, Dec. 20, from 8-10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
