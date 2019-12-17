|
|
GILLIS, DORIS M.
89, passed away on Fri, Dec. 13. She was the wife of Joseph C. Gillis; mother of Patty McLeod (Scott) and Joseph C. Gillis, Jr. (Jennifer); grandmother of Alex, Jessie, Katie, Sarah, and Emily. Visitation will be Fri, Dec. 20, from 8-10am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019