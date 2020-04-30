|
RENZI, DORIS M. (HALEY)
99, formerly of Perennial Drive, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Renzi to whom at the time of his death on July 3, 2003 she had been married fifty years.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Edwin and Minnie (Hill) Haley of Providence, RI, she was predeceased by her sisters Florence McCall, Alice Schlossberg & Jane Stickel and by her brother Robert Haley, Sr.
A 1938 graduate of Central High School, she earned an associate degree from Bryant & Stratton Business College in 1940. She worked as the secretary to the founder and president of the L. G. Balfour Company, the late Louis G. Balfour. She also worked as an administrative assistant at Western Hills Junior High School, Cranston for many years and before retirement in 1983 she was the office manager at the Cranston YMCA.
She is survived by her daughter Janice Crowley & her husband Daniel Sr. of South Kingstown; her sons Jeffrey Renzi & his wife Celeste O'Connell of Cranston and James Renzi & his wife Judy of Warwick; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and eight nieces & nephews.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, there will be no calling hours. Inurnment at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Cranston YMCA, 1225 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020