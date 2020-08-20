1/1
Doris Mae Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, DORIS MAE
89, died Monday. Wife of the late Billy Wright Smith. Mother of Thomas Smith, Cheryl Lopes, Rhonda Keene, and Gary Smith. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Carolyn Beanland and the late Donald Faford.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, Smithfield. Visitation and Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hebert's Nursing Home Patient Care Account, 180 Log Road, Smithfield, RI 02917. For complete obituary, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Winfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved