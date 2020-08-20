SMITH, DORIS MAE
89, died Monday. Wife of the late Billy Wright Smith. Mother of Thomas Smith, Cheryl Lopes, Rhonda Keene, and Gary Smith. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Carolyn Beanland and the late Donald Faford.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, Smithfield. Visitation and Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hebert's Nursing Home Patient Care Account, 180 Log Road, Smithfield, RI 02917. For complete obituary, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net