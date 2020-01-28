|
|
MARTIN, DORIS (MACCARONE)
85, of North Providence, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lloyd J. Martin, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena (Thomas) Maccarone.
Throughout her life, Doris attended passionately and faithfully to her beloved family and friends, while dedicating many years of service in support of the empowerment of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to improve the quality of their lives through her work at The Fogarty Center in North Providence.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her three children: Lloyd J. Martin Jr. and his wife Jodi, Wayne Martin and Robin Calkins and her husband Andrew; a sister, Anna Carnevale; four grandchildren, Joseph Martin, Ana Neves, Jessie Calkins and Jamie Calkins; and two great grandchildren, Steven and Nicholas Neves.
Visitation will be held on Thursday Morning, January 30, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be made to the , One State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020