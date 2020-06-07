LATHAM, DORIS (SALISBURY), R.N.
101, a retired school nurse teacher, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. She was for 75 years the beloved wife of the late Arthur Jeremiah "Jerry" Latham, Jr. Born in Providence, RI to Clifford H. and Elsie (Bradbury) Salisbury she had lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick in 1941.
Doris graduated as R.N. from the former Homeopathic Hospital School of Nursing (now Roger Williams Medical Center) in 1939. In 1971, she received a Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College.
Doris worked as R.N. at Roger Williams Medical Center for 30 years. She then worked as a School Nurse with the Warwick School Department at Warwick Veterans High School, Pilgrim High School, Tollgate High School and several elementary schools in the district from 1971 to 1989. She also taught health classes at the high schools.
Doris was a member of the Warwick Community of Christ Church where she also served as organist. She was a member of the Kent County Retired Teachers Association, the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association, the Roger Williams Graduate Nurses Association and the Warwick Neck Garden Club. At the age of 91, her 40' X 80' vegetable garden earned her the honor as the Club's "Gardener of the Year".
She is survived by two children: Nancy Lee Cornish, M.M.E. of Warwick and Peter M. Latham, D.D.S. (wife Cynthia) of East Greenwich; four grandchildren: USMC Master Sergeant Stephen James Cornish (wife Sonya); USAF Major Christopher Samuel Cornish (wife Rachel); Diana Kinman (husband Robert, USCG C.P.O.); and Jeffrey B. Latham of East Greenwich and seven great grandchildren: Mikayla Lee Cornish, Alexis Grace Cornish, Reagan Marie Cornish, Brayden James Cornish, Asher Samuel Cornish, Micah Faith Cornish and Savanna Faith Kinman. She was the sister of the late Patricia Salisbury and Clifford H. Salisbury Jr.
A private graveside service, followed by burial, was held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Community of Christ Church in the future. Donations in her memory may be made to Community of Christ Church, 292 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889. Should family and friends desire, condolences may be offered to the family and memories of Doris shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
101, a retired school nurse teacher, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. She was for 75 years the beloved wife of the late Arthur Jeremiah "Jerry" Latham, Jr. Born in Providence, RI to Clifford H. and Elsie (Bradbury) Salisbury she had lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick in 1941.
Doris graduated as R.N. from the former Homeopathic Hospital School of Nursing (now Roger Williams Medical Center) in 1939. In 1971, she received a Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College.
Doris worked as R.N. at Roger Williams Medical Center for 30 years. She then worked as a School Nurse with the Warwick School Department at Warwick Veterans High School, Pilgrim High School, Tollgate High School and several elementary schools in the district from 1971 to 1989. She also taught health classes at the high schools.
Doris was a member of the Warwick Community of Christ Church where she also served as organist. She was a member of the Kent County Retired Teachers Association, the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association, the Roger Williams Graduate Nurses Association and the Warwick Neck Garden Club. At the age of 91, her 40' X 80' vegetable garden earned her the honor as the Club's "Gardener of the Year".
She is survived by two children: Nancy Lee Cornish, M.M.E. of Warwick and Peter M. Latham, D.D.S. (wife Cynthia) of East Greenwich; four grandchildren: USMC Master Sergeant Stephen James Cornish (wife Sonya); USAF Major Christopher Samuel Cornish (wife Rachel); Diana Kinman (husband Robert, USCG C.P.O.); and Jeffrey B. Latham of East Greenwich and seven great grandchildren: Mikayla Lee Cornish, Alexis Grace Cornish, Reagan Marie Cornish, Brayden James Cornish, Asher Samuel Cornish, Micah Faith Cornish and Savanna Faith Kinman. She was the sister of the late Patricia Salisbury and Clifford H. Salisbury Jr.
A private graveside service, followed by burial, was held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Community of Christ Church in the future. Donations in her memory may be made to Community of Christ Church, 292 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889. Should family and friends desire, condolences may be offered to the family and memories of Doris shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.