Doris R.N. (Salisbury) Latham
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LATHAM, DORIS (SALISBURY), R.N.
101, a retired school nurse teacher, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. She was for 75 years the beloved wife of the late Arthur Jeremiah "Jerry" Latham, Jr. Born in Providence, RI to Clifford H. and Elsie (Bradbury) Salisbury she had lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick in 1941.
Doris graduated as R.N. from the former Homeopathic Hospital School of Nursing (now Roger Williams Medical Center) in 1939. In 1971, she received a Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College.
Doris worked as R.N. at Roger Williams Medical Center for 30 years. She then worked as a School Nurse with the Warwick School Department at Warwick Veterans High School, Pilgrim High School, Tollgate High School and several elementary schools in the district from 1971 to 1989. She also taught health classes at the high schools.
Doris was a member of the Warwick Community of Christ Church where she also served as organist. She was a member of the Kent County Retired Teachers Association, the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association, the Roger Williams Graduate Nurses Association and the Warwick Neck Garden Club. At the age of 91, her 40' X 80' vegetable garden earned her the honor as the Club's "Gardener of the Year".
She is survived by two children: Nancy Lee Cornish, M.M.E. of Warwick and Peter M. Latham, D.D.S. (wife Cynthia) of East Greenwich; four grandchildren: USMC Master Sergeant Stephen James Cornish (wife Sonya); USAF Major Christopher Samuel Cornish (wife Rachel); Diana Kinman (husband Robert, USCG C.P.O.); and Jeffrey B. Latham of East Greenwich and seven great grandchildren: Mikayla Lee Cornish, Alexis Grace Cornish, Reagan Marie Cornish, Brayden James Cornish, Asher Samuel Cornish, Micah Faith Cornish and Savanna Faith Kinman. She was the sister of the late Patricia Salisbury and Clifford H. Salisbury Jr.
A private graveside service, followed by burial, was held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Community of Christ Church in the future. Donations in her memory may be made to Community of Christ Church, 292 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889. Should family and friends desire, condolences may be offered to the family and memories of Doris shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
I knew mrs. Latham well over 20 years she serviced her car at Warwick neck garage. Myself and Norm copaco took very good care of her and her friendship was incredible she will be deeply missed sincerely Kevin Mowrey Warwick neck garage
Kevin Mowrey
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved