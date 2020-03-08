|
|
BOURASSA, Doris T. (Carufel)
89, mother of Lorraine Ferland of North Smithfield, Gary McHale of Seekonk, MA, Elizabeth LaCroix of Burrillville and Anne-Marie Sirois of Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020