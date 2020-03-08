Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Cumberland, RI
Doris T. (Carufel) Bourassa

Doris T. (Carufel) Bourassa Obituary
BOURASSA, Doris T. (Carufel)
89, mother of Lorraine Ferland of North Smithfield, Gary McHale of Seekonk, MA, Elizabeth LaCroix of Burrillville and Anne-Marie Sirois of Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
