Doris Virginia Paquette
PAQUETTE, Doris Virginia
94, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at The Friendly Home on September 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 63 years of the late James E. Paquette until his passing in 2019. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Victoria Nadeau. Doris was a bright light for her family. She was a very cheerful person and lit up any room that she entered. Doris was an avid reader of mystery novels. She loved to travel and took many trips over the years. Doris also enjoyed days at the beach while raising her children. Her greatest joy was her precious family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Doris lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by her family. Doris is survived by her four loving children, Edward Molley and his wife Nancy of Alfred, Maine, Dianne Papineau and her husband Raymond of Cumberland, RI, James Paquette and his wife Denise Parent of Providence, RI and Kevin Paquette and Meg Ramirez of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was the devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren: Kim, Troy, Brock, Kevin, Mitchell, Isabelle and Jillian. Doris was the proud great grandmother to Cameron and Crystalina. She was the sister of the late Alcide Nadeau. The funeral and burial will be private. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket for their kindness and loving care, especially throughout the pandemic. Arrangements by the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
