Kermen, Doris Yvette

79, formerly of North Providence, R.I., passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 while in residence at the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, Pawtucket, R.I.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30am Wednesday, July 29th at Holy Spirit Parish, Dexter St, Central Falls. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, R.I. Arrangements are by Keefe Funeral Home.

Doris was born in Central Falls, R.I. to Lionel and Jeannette Richard on Nov. 5, 1940. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School.

Doris was the beloved wife of Floyd C. Kermen, they married April 1, 1967 at Notre Dame Church. She worked as a supervisor for Texas Instruments for many years. Doris was a devote Roman Catholic, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved playing Scrabble and spending time with her many sisters and you could always count on Auntie Dot's quick wit and sense of humor to make everyone laugh, smile and feel loved!

Doris Kermen is preceded in death by her parents Lionel and Jeannette Richard, her brothers Real, Peter, and Claude, and her sisters Theresa, Jeannine and Germaine.

Doris is survived her husband Floyd C. Kermen, daughters Kris Petersen and husband Greg, Nadine Palantonio, son Brent E. Kermen and wife Tara, as well as her sisters Giselle, Pierrette, and Madeleine, and brothers Normand and John. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Richard Gobern III, Teyarra Kermen ,Victoria Joseph, Aiden and Preston Kermen, and Paul Petersen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St. Pawt., R.I. 02860.

The family of Doris Y. Kermen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Order of Sisters of the Little Sisters of the Poor, as well as Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store