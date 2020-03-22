|
McKenney, Dorothea D. "Dottie"
68, of Smithfield, died Sunday, March 15th in her home and surrounded by her family. Wife of Allan McKenney. They had been married for 40 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Fitzsimmons) Daniels. She grew up in the Fox Point neighborhood and had moved to Smithfield in 1980. Dottie worked for the New England Telephone Company, and had also been a contractor for the Southern New England Telephone company for twenty-five years. She had also worked as a field interviewer doing national studies of education and early childhood policy research for Westat Company before her retirement in 2013.
Dottie enjoyed being at the beach and loved spending the summers at her little cottage at Roy Carpenter's.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Christopher Daniels McKenney of Providence, her siblings, Joseph Daniels of Wakefield, Terri Smith of Warwick, and Patricia Drew of East Providence and her dear friend Rose Steele, whom she cherished as a daughter. She is predeceased by siblings, Alicia Yarnall, and Chris Daniels.
Funeral Private and Visitation Respectfully Omitted.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For messages of condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020