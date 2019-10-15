Home

Dorothea L. (Conroy) Zuk


1927 - 2019
ZUK, DOROTHEA L., (CONROY)
91, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at West View Nursing Home. Born in East Providence on November 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Marie (Smith) Conroy and had lived in Warwick for almost 50 years. Dorothea worked in the costume jewelry industry in Providence for many years, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nathaniel Greene Chapter and was an avid Red Sox fan. She was the wife of the late Joseph Zuk. She leaves one daughter, Dorothea Zuercher, (Walter); one granddaughter Karleen Lindley, (Matthew); two great grandsons, Lance Corporal Sullivan Lindley, USMC and Mitchell Lindley. She was the sister of the late Raymond Conroy. Her funeral will be private. If you wish you make a contribution to the RI Veterans Home Activity Fund, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol RI 02808. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
