Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Dorothy A. "Auntie Dot" Andreozzi

Dorothy A. "Auntie Dot" Andreozzi Obituary
ANDREOZZI, DOROTHY A. "AUNTIE DOT"
86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Rosa (Piacitelli) Andreozzi.
Dorothy was a department supervisor at Davol Rubber for many years before retiring in 1994.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Andreozzi and his wife Rosemary; two sisters, Anna DiPaolo and Evelyn Previte; and was the beloved aunt of her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Dr. Armando Andreozzi, Anthony, Frank, Victor and John Andreozzi.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be in Santa Maria Del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. Visitation Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
