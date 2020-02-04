|
|
GAGLIONE, DOROTHY A. (CRUDALE)
95, of Grape Court, Cranston, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Gaglione. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Amelia (Ricci) Crudale.
Dorothy was an active member and the first woman Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church in Cranston; and an active member of the Regina Coeli Society at St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She was the devoted mother of Arleen Gaglione Gambardelli and her late husband Robert of Cranston, Philip Gaglione and his wife Maureen of Cranston, Bruce Gaglione and his wife Diane of Hope and Charles Gaglione and his wife Donna of West Warwick; cherished grandmother of seven; loving great-grandmother of seven; and dear sister of the late Bertha Crudale, Rose Coppotelli, William Crudale and Alfred Crudale.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, February 6th at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's School, 85 Chester Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020