GERVASIO, DOROTHY A. (THIBODEAU)
86, of Reservior Rd., Coventry, passed away at the Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Matthew J. Gervasio in 1999. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Ferretti) Thibodeau.
Dorothy graduated from Coventry High School in 1950. She was employed with the State of RI for 38 years before retiring in 2006. Mostly as an executive assistant at the former Ladd Center in Exeter until closing in 1994. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, and solving jumble puzzles. However, she loved to spend time with her 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and attending many of her grandchildren's sporting events over the years.
She was the mother of Matthew J. Gervasio Jr. (Carol), Connie M. Kane, Steven J. Gervasio (Darlene), Robert A. Gervasio (Diane), and Thomas A. Gervasio (Sandra). Dorothy was the sister of the late Viola Allair.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning, February 3, 2020 from 7:30 to 9:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Amos House, 460 Pine St., Providence, RI 02907 ( www.amoshouse.com ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 1, 2020