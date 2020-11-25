1/1
Dorothy A. "Dottie" (MacLaughlin) Glover
GLOVER, Dorothy "Dottie" A. (MacLaughlin)
81, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Glover. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Anna G. (Cobb) MacLaughlin. Dottie is survived by her two daughters, Melissa A. Smith (husband, Douglas), and Brenda E. Glover; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Her burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery. A live streaming of the mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/114884753699800/live/
Face coverings are required, and church seating is limited. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary, online condolences, and safety protocol.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
