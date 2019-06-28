|
McLAUGHLIN, DOROTHY A. (McMAHON)
85, of Lincoln, died June 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late George W. McLaughlin. Dorothy was born on May 29, 1934 in Atlantic Township, NJ to the late John and Mary (McGeever) McMahon. Dorothy had five sisters and lived her early life on a farm, and often spoke of the "big house" in New Jersey. After graduating High School she worked as a secretary to the base commander at Fort Monmouth, NJ, where she met her future husband George. They were married in 1959 and spent 56 wonderful years together prior to his death in 2015.
She was a resident of Warwick, RI for 42 years and began work as an Administrative Assistant in the Warwick School Department. Upon refining her professional skills she worked for Cranston Print Works Screen Print Division and ended her career as their Personnel Manager.
Dorothy was extremely proud of raising three independent children, Kevin, Brian and Kathleen. Her creative abilities were routinely demonstrated to her children in the form of cakes, cookies, pies and the most amazing Halloween decorations ever seen. She was also an excellent seamstress, making clothing not only for her herself but also for her daughter. She was frequently called upon to craft costumes for various plays and assemblies in which her children participated. Dorothy was an avid Red Sox fan and also enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and friends.
She leaves her son Kevin of Cary, North Carolina and his children, Declan McLaughlin, Dr. Aevan Stainfield, Martin Seamus McLaughlin and Siobhan McLaughlin, her son Brian and his wife Teresa of Windham NH and their son Sean McLaughlin, and her daughter Kathleen and husband David Hibbert of Attleboro MA and their daughter Brianna Hibbert.
She was the sister of the late Veronica (McMahon) Buckalew, the late Elizabeth (McMahon) Hames, Helen P. (McMahon) Bayless of Fairfax, VA, the late Ann McMahon, and Margaret (McMahon)Teixeira of Keansburg, NJ.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to would be greatly appreciated. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 28, 2019