Stamp, Dorothy Anita (Urquhart)
93, of Cranston, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 of natural causes at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Stamp. They were married on November 10, 1945.
Born in New Britain, CT she was the daughter of the late Angus J. and Clara E. (Haleks) Urquhart. Dorothy was a Homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Providence.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Joseph M. Stamp and his wife Beverly of Warwick, Carol D. Schepisi of Cranston, Jeanne V. Paquette and her husband Daniel of Newport, Dianne J. Finnegan of North Providence, and Lori A. Pavao and her companion John Bell of Pawtucket; a brother, Richard G. Urquhart of Warwick; a sister, Joan B. Ogley of East Greenwich; her cherished grandchildren, Andrea, Kristen, Melissa, Valerie, Michaela, Jessica, Michael, Bethany, Todd, Autumn, Jonathan, Charity, Thomas, Frank and Peter. She was also a loving and beloved great-grandmother.
She was the mother of the late Linda M. Stamp and sister of the late Claire L. Lamore.
A Private Funeral Service will be conducted due to the current Health Regulations. Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her beloved Joseph at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020