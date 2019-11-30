Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Dorothy B. (Cinquanta) Igliozzi

Dorothy B. (Cinquanta) Igliozzi Obituary
IGLIOZZI, DOROTHY B. (Cinquanta)
88, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the West View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Igliozzi, and a daughter of the late Amadeo and Mary (Bernardi) Cinquanta. Dorothy was the beloved mother of Joseph A. Igliozzi (Jacqueline), and Gina M. Polis (Dominic); loving grandmother of Erica, Danika, Shannon, James, and Jeffrey; loving great-grandmother of Sean, Luke, and Sydney-Grace. She was the loving grandmother of the late Sandi Igliozzi; sister of Alfred Cinquanta, Carl "Sonny" Cinquanta, and the late Eva Greenwell, Emma Carbone, Gloria Reinhart, Margaret St. Lawrence, and Nora Fagundes.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Benedict Church, Beach Ave., Warwick. Burial will be St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday morning, 9-10 AM. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
