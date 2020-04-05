|
Nichols, Dorothy B. 'Dorrie" (Brownell)
Dorothy Brownell Everett Nichols "Dorrie", 86, of Little Compton passed away on April 1, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Dorrie was born in Providence, RI to Dorothy Drowne Brownell and Dexter Brownell on July 14, 1933. She, along with her sister, Elizabeth (Betty), was raised in East Providence and later Middletown, RI and spent time each summer in Little Compton, RI.
Dorrie was predeceased by her husbands, Sam and Earl, and a late-in-life dear friend, August Kuehl. She leaves her sister Betty Brownell Beizer of Naples, FL and Little Compton, her children Marjorie Everett Levy (husband Dan) of Canton, Samuel B. Everett (wife Margaret) of Wilbraham, Katherine Everett Truscott (wife Sally) of Cambridge, and Sally Everett (husband John) of Providence, as well as step-children Linda Nichols Harrison (husband Al), Nina Nichols Harrison (husband Rick), Earl Nichols, Jr. (wife Julie), Bill Nichols (wife Laurie), and Paula K. Nichols. Dorrie, also known as Grandma Dorrie (or GD), leaves nineteen grandchildren and step grandchildren: Brad Levy, Scott Levy, Samuel C. Everett (wife Sara), Michael Everett (wife Emily), Jennifer Truscott Tarantino (husband Michael), Eliza Truscott Gallagher (husband Patrick), Grace Truscott, Brian Malconian (wife Cecilia), Laura Williamson, Reid Williamson, David Harrison, Jay Harrison, Adam Nichols (wife Lily), Jenna Nichols (husband Matt), Elissa Nichols Hammel (husband Jason), Cali Behm (husband Jared), Ramie DaPonte (husband Ryan), Nicholas Dille, Alexandra Dille and she was pre-deceased by her step-granddaughter Betsey Harrison. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Given the limitations on gatherings at this time due to the coronavirus, burial for immediate family at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence and a celebration of life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews by the Sea, 182 Willow Ave., Little Compton, RI, 02837 or Friends of the Sakonnet Lighthouse, PO Box 154, Little Compton, 02837. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020