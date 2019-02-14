Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School Street
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Fox) Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy (Fox) Brown Obituary
BROWN, DOROTHY (FOX)
90, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter H. Brown, Jr. for 60 years.
She was an active communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church. Faith, family and her love of neighbors and friends were a driving force in Dorothy's life.
She leaves her six loving children, Dr. Linda Abbate, Dianne DeMolles, Elizabeth Joseph, Walter H. Brown III, David Brown and Steven Brown; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Helen Wilson, Liz, Rita, Charles and Samuel Fox.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10am-12pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hasbro Children's Hospital will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now