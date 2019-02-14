|
|
BROWN, DOROTHY (FOX)
90, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter H. Brown, Jr. for 60 years.
She was an active communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church. Faith, family and her love of neighbors and friends were a driving force in Dorothy's life.
She leaves her six loving children, Dr. Linda Abbate, Dianne DeMolles, Elizabeth Joseph, Walter H. Brown III, David Brown and Steven Brown; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Helen Wilson, Liz, Rita, Charles and Samuel Fox.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10am-12pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hasbro Children's Hospital will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019