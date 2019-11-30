|
|
CHEVALIER, DOROTHY C. (KING)
78, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert H. Chevalier for 55 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Camille and Cecilia (St. Germain) King.
Mrs. Chevalier was a graduate of Tolman High School in Pawtucket, Class of 1959. She was devoted to her family and proudly raised four children. Mrs. Chevalier was a den mother for her sons. She was a talented seamstress and loved pottery.
Dorothy was the loving mother of James J. Chevalier (Deborah), Peter L. Chevalier (Kerri), Andrew J. Chevalier (Carol) and Susan D. Idskou; sister of Rollande "Lou" Jamieson and the late Rita Moran. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her funeral will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019