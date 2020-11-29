JESSIE, DOROTHY CONSTANCE (FURTADO)
age 90, passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jack A. Jessie. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on November 28, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Antonia (Souza) Furtado.
Dorothy was employed at Leviton in Warwick for over 30 years before retiring in 1993. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Anthony Church where she belonged to the Holy Rosary Sodality. Dorothy was also a member of the Portuguese American Civic League and the Portuguese Cultural Society.
She was the mother of Cynthia J. Anderson (John) of Newport, and Jack D. Jessie (Jennifer) of Warwick; and the grandmother of Whitney R. Anderson and Domeny E. Anderson. Dorothy was the sister of Daniel Furtado, Maria Morin and Norberta Hodgson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, 10 Sunset Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Anthony Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. iannottifh.com