DiMASCIO, DOROTHY (DELEO)
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Angelo DiMascio.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Mercandante) Deleo.
Mrs. DiMascio loved spending time with her family. She was known for always being impeccably dressed and for her keen sense of style. She was a longtime fan of Days of Our Lives, an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and having tea with pastry. Dorothy also liked walking on the beach and watching the Kentucky Derby.
She leaves four children, Angelo DiMascio, Jr. of Cranston, Maria Zannella and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Paul DiMascio and his wife Lori of Cranston and David DiMascio of West Warwick; a brother, John Deleo of Johnston; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Teixiera, Jonathan Jenkins, Erica Caligiuri, Courtney Buteau, Briana DiMascio, Karissa DiMascio and Dean DiMascio; and eight great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Paula Jenkins; and sister of the late Mary DiCarlo and Frank Deleo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.