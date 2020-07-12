1/1
Dorothy (Deleo) DiMascio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiMASCIO, DOROTHY (DELEO)
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Angelo DiMascio.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Mercandante) Deleo.
Mrs. DiMascio loved spending time with her family. She was known for always being impeccably dressed and for her keen sense of style. She was a longtime fan of Days of Our Lives, an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and having tea with pastry. Dorothy also liked walking on the beach and watching the Kentucky Derby.
She leaves four children, Angelo DiMascio, Jr. of Cranston, Maria Zannella and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Paul DiMascio and his wife Lori of Cranston and David DiMascio of West Warwick; a brother, John Deleo of Johnston; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Teixiera, Jonathan Jenkins, Erica Caligiuri, Courtney Buteau, Briana DiMascio, Karissa DiMascio and Dean DiMascio; and eight great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Paula Jenkins; and sister of the late Mary DiCarlo and Frank Deleo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved