ANDERSON, DOROTHY E., (CARR)
93, formerly of Jodoin St., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at West View Nursing Center.
She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Anderson.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Sunday 4:00-6:00 p.m. Complete obituary and condolences, please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019