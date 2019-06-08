Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
ANDERSON, DOROTHY E., (CARR)
93, formerly of Jodoin St., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at West View Nursing Center.
She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Anderson.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Sunday 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019
