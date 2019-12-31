|
|
CORRY, DOROTHY E. (LEACH)
83, of Shirley Drive, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Corry.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Jay D. Corry, and his wife Amy-Beth, of Richmond, and James C. Corry of Sherman, CT; one sister, MaryAnn Soave of Greenville; three brothers, William Leach of South Attleboro, MA, James Leach of Cumberland, and Robert Leach of Largo, FL; and three grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Donald Leach, Betty Cassidy and Mildred Johnson.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019