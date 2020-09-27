KOLODZIEJ, Dorothy E.
95, of Cumberland passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Kolodziej. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Whitman) Wilkinson. Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, and volunteer for most of her life. Following the death of her husband, she assumed the role of Vice President of D&D Distributors Corporation, until her retirement. She was a communicant of both St. Patrick Church, where she taught CCD, and St. Joan of Arc Church, both in Cumberland. Dorothy will be most remembered for her love of family and her devotion to her eight grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Diane Devolve(James), Mark Kology (Phaedra), Pamela McCue (Michael), and Bethany Coughlin (Kevin), her brother, Dennis Wilkinson, and her sister, Janice Kaszyk. She also leaves her grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Emily, Michael, Kevin, Stephen, Katherine, and John. She was the sister of the late Frederick Wilkinson, Marjorie Mutter, Margaret Postle, and Myrtis Moody. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 29th at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI, 02864, in memory of Dorothy, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com