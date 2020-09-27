1/1
Dorothy E. Kolodziej
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOLODZIEJ, Dorothy E.
95, of Cumberland passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Kolodziej. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Whitman) Wilkinson. Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, and volunteer for most of her life. Following the death of her husband, she assumed the role of Vice President of D&D Distributors Corporation, until her retirement. She was a communicant of both St. Patrick Church, where she taught CCD, and St. Joan of Arc Church, both in Cumberland. Dorothy will be most remembered for her love of family and her devotion to her eight grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Diane Devolve(James), Mark Kology (Phaedra), Pamela McCue (Michael), and Bethany Coughlin (Kevin), her brother, Dennis Wilkinson, and her sister, Janice Kaszyk. She also leaves her grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Emily, Michael, Kevin, Stephen, Katherine, and John. She was the sister of the late Frederick Wilkinson, Marjorie Mutter, Margaret Postle, and Myrtis Moody. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 29th at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI, 02864, in memory of Dorothy, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Diane, Beth, Pam, and Mark- Please accept my sincere condolences on the death of your beautiful mom. Sending healing thoughts and prayers to all of you. Kathy Haczynski Jarry
Kathleen Jarry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved