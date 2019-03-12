|
|
McGARRY, DOROTHY E.
90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9th at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of Francis Patrick McGarry who died on September 19th, 2004.
Born on June 22nd, 1928 in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Agnes Bromley Smith.
Dolly was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who was proud to be employed by the New England Telephone Company.
Dorothy was a resident of Lincoln for 68 years. As a young mother, she was actively involved with the Fairlawn-Lincoln PTA and the Lincoln Little League. She was also a member of the R.I.State Police Wives Association, advocating for State Police rights. She was a communicant of St. Edward Church, Pawtucket. She loved to attend dances in East Providence, watch the Patriots and the Red Sox, and take trips with her late husband. Her signature dishes, including her baked beans, her cheesecake and her "Hello Dolly" dessert bars, were mainstays of family gatherings. She had excellent recall. She loved to reminisce and she was the sought-after partner in competitions of Trivial Pursuit. More than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was the loving and much loved mother of Elaine Cardente and her husband Charles, F. Patrick McGarry and his wife Melissa, Maureen Mottau and her husband Kenneth, and Stephen McGarry and his wife Jacqueline.
She was the adoring grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was looking forward to the birth of a new great grandchild expected in June. Dorothy was the sister of Frank, Donald, Nelson and Lyle.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Dorothy by gathering for a visitation on Wednesday, March 13th from 5:00 - 8:00PM.
In lieu of flowers , donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Providence Journal Holiday Fund, c/o Rhode Island Foundation, 1 Union Station, Providence RI 02903. For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019