HOULE, DOROTHY EDITH (LANE)
89, formerly of Warwick, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Scaliabrini Villa in North Kingstown. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Bousquet and the late William F. Houle.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Myra A. (Beck) Lane.
Dorothy was employed for twenty-eight years as a Telephone Operator, retiring from NYNEX in 1991. She was also a Life Member of the Providence Telephone Pioneers.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Joseph F. Bousquet, Jr. (Deborah) of Albion, PA, Robert A. Bousquet (Rachel) of Cranston, Stephen L. Bousquet (Lisa) of Coventry and Carol A. Lafrenaye (Lucien) of Yorktown, VA; a step-daughter: Donna M. Houle of New Mexico; a sister: Sarah E. LeBlanc of Amherst, Nova Scotia; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was the step-mother of the late William A. Houle, Jr. and sister of the late Harold Lane.
Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3252 Post Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
