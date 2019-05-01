Home

For more information about
Dorothy Carlson
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
CARLSON, Dorothy F. "Toppy" (Leader)
97, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Roy E. Carlson, Jr. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Gaylord) Leader.
Toppy is survived by her three daughters; Cynthia Overdeep (William), Beverly Anderson (Ronald), and Ruthanne Blessing (late Robert); two siblings, Norma (Jonsie) Palm and Jeffrey Leader and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was the sister of the late Edwin Leader and Sherrill Wayne Leader.
Toppy was a 1944 graduate of the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing, of which she was class president. She was a proud member of the Army Nurse Corps from 1944-1946, serving during WWII in Japan and other locations. Following her army service she worked in the O.R. at Memorial, Notre Dame, and Miriam Hospitals.
Toppy was a very active member of the Church of the Epiphany in East Providence. She was also a member of the Martha Washington OES and the VFW Gatchell Post #306.
An avid golfer into her mid 80s, she was a member of Pawtucket Country Club, Lincoln Country Club, and Hillside Country Club at different times of her life. Her hole in one at Lincoln Country Club remained a proud memory in her golfing career.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and parishioner, she enjoyed spending her time with those that she loved.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m. in The Church of the Epiphany, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Interment will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter or the Church of the Epiphany, Rumford. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019
