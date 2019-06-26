Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Broadway
Providence, RI
DYER, DOROTHY FRANCES
83, of Providence, passed away peacefully last Friday.
Born in Providence and a lifelong resident, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Josephine (Marcinowski) Dyer.
Dorothy wrote an entertainment column for the Cranston Herald for many years. She loved her pets, especially dogs, and was an advocate for the rescue of abandoned dogs and cats.
She leaves three cousins, Mary A. Bartholomew of FL; Pauline F. Webb of Narragansett; and Jean H. Maciag of Cranston. She was also the cousin of the late Frances Loomis.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Latin at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Church, Broadway, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dorothy's favorite charity, D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, PO Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019
