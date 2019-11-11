|
WASILEWSKI, DOROTHY G. (TABELA)
73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday November 8th. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 13th at 10:00am in the Praise Tabernacle Church 330 Park Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12th from 5:00-8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations to the Praise Tabernacle Church to help assist in their outreach programs would be greatly appreciated. To read Dorothy's complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2019