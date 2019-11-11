Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Praise Tabernacle Church
330 Park Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wasilewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy G. (Tabela) Wasilewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy G. (Tabela) Wasilewski Obituary
WASILEWSKI, DOROTHY G. (TABELA)
73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday November 8th. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 13th at 10:00am in the Praise Tabernacle Church 330 Park Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12th from 5:00-8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations to the Praise Tabernacle Church to help assist in their outreach programs would be greatly appreciated. To read Dorothy's complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterfield Home And Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -