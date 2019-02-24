|
GERSTENLAUER, DOROTHY
90, died peacefully in the care of Bon Secours Hospice in Midlothian, Virginia on February 13, 2019. She was the wife of Charles D. Gerstenlauer and mother to Thomas, John, and Daniel. Dot was raised in Lakewood, Rhode Island, and settled in East Providence to raise her own family. She served as secretary for her church, Hope Congregational, and also worked as personnel manager for Jewel Case of Providence and office administrator for Ecclesia House in East Providence. Active in local politics and community affairs, Dot was elected to the East Providence School Committee and served for several years in the 1970's. In Virginia she enjoyed the company of her sister and her family, and became a devoted member of First Congregational Christian UCC in Chesterfield. She is survived by her sons, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 30th at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, RI, at 2:00 p.m., to which the public is invited. A private family gathering will follow.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019