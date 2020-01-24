|
DOROTHY LOIS (SHORES) GREANY,
passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at the age of 102. She was the
widow of Earl Greany, the mother of Patricia Lois Jennings (C. Russell) and
the late Janice Leah Moran (the late William Moran), the grandmother of six
(Jeffrey Jennings, Michael Jennings, David Moran, Lori Moran, Jill
Jennings, Erin Moran Sartini), the great grandmother of eight, and the
valued friend of many. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she spent most of
her life in Greenville, RI. In her last year of life, she moved to central
Massachusetts where she was loved and cared for with tenderness at the
Hospice of the Fisher Home. Dottie lived a long, happy, and laughter-filled
life. An avid Tom Brady and Red Sox fan, she read the Providence Journal
daily (without glasses!) and she will be dearly missed.
*Those who wish to memorialize her life may donate to Hospice of the Fisher
Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Massachusetts, 01002.*
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020