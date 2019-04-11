|
Laverty, Dorothy H.
Dorothy H. (Holden) Laverty, 95, of Wakefield, R.I., formerly of Charlestown, R.I. and Worcester, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Elderwood of Scallop Shell in Wakefield.
Her husband, Alfred A. Laverty, died in 1951.
She leaves two sons, Michael Laverty and his wife Brenda of Narragansett, R.I., and Paul Laverty and his wife Maria of Worcester; four grandchildren, Kelly Worden and her husband John, Ashley Laverty, Michael Laverty and his wife Megumi, and Collin Laverty; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dorothy was born in Boston, daughter of Michael and Elizabeth (Shaughnessy) Holden and moved to Worcester as a child. She graduated from South High School and Worcester State Teacher's College.
She was an elementary school teacher in Auburn for 31 years. She was a member of the Mass. Teachers Association.
After retiring from teaching, Dorothy moved to Charlestown, R.I., where she volunteered at the Charlestown Public Library and the Theatre by the Sea. She also spent many winters in Boynton Beach, Fla. with her cousin Marie Jerome.
Dorothy was proud of her Irish heritage and her Catholic faith. She loved the beach, reading, watching sports, exercising, gardening, baking, animals and crossword puzzles. She had special traveling adventures to many places, including, Ireland, Cuba, Cape Cod and Tucson.
Dorothy had a great sense of humor and touched the lives of many people.
Calling hours are Friday, April 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be held Saturday, April 13, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales Street, Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019