HIGGINS, DOROTHY "Shirley" (Cuzzone)
85, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late James "Red" Higgins. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pietro and Maria (Panniello) Cuzzone. Mrs. Higgins was an assembler at Mine Safety for many years before retiring. Mrs. Higgins has lived in Smithfield since 1974 and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
She was the mother of Susan A. Mariano and her late husband Steven and Karen A. Clough and her husband David all of Johnston. She was the grandmother of James and Isabella Mariano and sister of the late Angelina Cuzzone and Theresa Quattropani.
Her funeral and burial will be private. For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
85, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late James "Red" Higgins. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pietro and Maria (Panniello) Cuzzone. Mrs. Higgins was an assembler at Mine Safety for many years before retiring. Mrs. Higgins has lived in Smithfield since 1974 and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
She was the mother of Susan A. Mariano and her late husband Steven and Karen A. Clough and her husband David all of Johnston. She was the grandmother of James and Isabella Mariano and sister of the late Angelina Cuzzone and Theresa Quattropani.
Her funeral and burial will be private. For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.