WHITE, DOROTHY HIGSON
died on July 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Everett O. White. She was born at Cranston, RI on April 1 1923, daughter of the late Everett Winsor and Laura Grace (Machon) Higson. She moved to Middletown, RI in 2008, after residing in Barrington, RI for 53 years.
She is survived by a daughter Martha Winsor Pedreira and her husband Dr. Alceu Pedreira of Tiverton, RI; a son Everett O. White III of Bristol, RI; a grandaughter Elizabeth Winsor Hearn and her husband Dr. Kevin Hearn of Wheatfield, NY and three grandsons William, Charles and Andrew Hearn.
She graduated from Lasell College in 1942 and was employed at various times as a legal secretary and legal assistant. She was a member of First Baptist Church in America and a former member of Barrington Congregational Church. Dorothy was also a member and former President of the Rogers Williams Family Association and compiled two volumes of the desendents of Roger Williams through his daughters, Mary (Williams) Sayles and Mercy (Williams) Waterman. She worked with Rogers Williams University Library personnel in Establishing Roger Williams Family Archives in the Library of the University. She was a member of the Mayflower Society of Rhode Island, descending from Passenger, Richard Warren;a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Bristol Chapter; and a member of the Rhode Island Historical Society.
Services and Burial will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in America, 75 North Main Street, Providence, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019