Dorothy (Colizzo) Hirshfield

HIRSHFIELD, DOROTHY (COLIZZO)
91, passed away on February 1, 2020. Dorothy was the wife of the late Robert Hirshfield, who passed away on February 11, 2018. Dorothy and Robert were married on
June 25, 1949.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Domenic and Louise (Carnevale) Colizzo. Dorothy was predeceased by her four brothers and one sister. Her sister, Rose (Colizzo) Barrett of Bradenton, Florida is her surviving sibling.
Along with her husband Robert, Dorothy enjoyed dancing, bowling, traveling, dining out, shopping and most of all swimming at the Cranston YMCA.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter Barbara Jean (Hirshfield) Truver and her husband George "Ted" Truver, along with their children and grandchildren, of Bristol, Rhode Island; and a son, Mark Hirshfield of Los Angeles, California. Besides family, Dorothy and Robert had many close friends and wonderful neighbors, who were especially helpful during the last few years when Dorothy and Robert needed extra help. Many thanks to our friend Jean who took care of Dorothy and Robert every day for the past three and a half years.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Dorothy, please make a donation to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
