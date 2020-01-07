Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Dorothy (Mackenzie) Huling

Dorothy (Mackenzie) Huling Obituary
Huling, Dorothy (Mackenzie)
88, of Cranston, died on Saturday, January 4, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Dailey) Mackenzie, wife of the late Ward Albert Huling, and mother to Mark A. Huling and the late Ward L. Huling III.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours are prior to the service from 9-10AM. Interment at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
