Huling, Dorothy (Mackenzie)
88, of Cranston, died on Saturday, January 4, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Dailey) Mackenzie, wife of the late Ward Albert Huling, and mother to Mark A. Huling and the late Ward L. Huling III.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours are prior to the service from 9-10AM. Interment at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020