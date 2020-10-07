MCGUINN, DOROTHY I. "NANA" (CHRISTENSEN)

87, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Morgan Health Center in Johnston. She was the wife of the late Richard D. McGuinn who predeceased her in 2009 after 53 years of marriage.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Haakon J. and Susanne E. (Cunningham) Christensen, she was a lifelong Warwick resident. A parishioner of St Peter's Parish, she attended daily mass for years.

Dot spent her life giving, always putting others first. She organized activities such as ski trips to King Pine Ski Area in NH for family, friends and youth groups. An avid skier, she became known as "Sarge" and taught many, from ages 2 to 52, how to ski. She was President of the St. Peter's Women's Bowling League for many years where she enjoyed bowling at Meadowbrook Lanes. A 1951 graduate of Gorton High School, Dot and friends founded the Gorton Grand Reunion and monthly luncheons, an ongoing event that continues to this day.

Dot spent the majority of her free time being her grandchildren's number one fan. Whether it be basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, track, gymnastics or rugby, Nana would be there with a big batch of her famous chocolate chip cookies. She never missed an opportunity to support the grandkids!!!

When Dot could no longer remain at home, she transitioned to All American Assisted Living where she enjoyed many activities and the support of the most compassionate care takers.

She is survived by three daughters and a son: Karen A. Shields (Michael) of Warwick, David M. McGuinn (Hillary) of Glen Mills, PA, Nancy J. Greene (Mark) of Warwick, and Patricia J. McGuinn of Narragansett; 11 grandchildren who affectionately called her Nana: Stephanie Shields (James McKenna), Christina Abato (Travis), Elizabeth Langlois (Raymond), Eric Shields (Erin), Carly, Tatum, Tessa McGuinn, Jessica van Luling (Taylor), Katelyn Klitzner (Domenic), Kendra Hamzo (Ervin), and Nik DeGiulio (Kara).

She was lovingly called "Nana Dot" by her great-grandchildren: Logan, Callen, Kenzie, and Jaxen Langlois; Eli, Jonah, and Theia Shields, and one due in November; Emmy van Luling; Anthony and Isaac Klitzner; Lucas and Ryland Hamzo; and Sullivan DeGiulio.

Dot also leaves a sister, Virginia E. Carmody, and a brother, Robert H. Christensen, both of Warwick, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Bernice A. Rollofson, Evelyn C. Sadlier, and Raymond S. Christensen.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, calling hours are respectfully omitted and funeral services and burial will be private.

A celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date, when everyone can be together safely.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Cataract Fire Co. # 2 Scholarship Fund, c/o Kelly Riley, Rhode Island Foundation, 1 Union Station, Providence, RI 02903, or the Sr. Mary Angelus Endowment Fund (Checks payable to St. Peter's Church), 350 Fair Street, Warwick, RI 02888. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store