DARIGAN, DOROTHY ISABEL (CULLEN)
August 5, 1923-February 2, 2020
Dorothy Darigan of Johnston RI passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield, LLC (CT). Wife to the late Lester H. Darigan (1923-2013), they had celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was born in Providence RI, daughter of the late Anna E. Cullen (Halkyard) and Joseph F. Cullen. She was a graduate of Assumption and St. Xavier schools. Some of her work included serving in the US Army as clerk typist in 1945, The Industrial Trust National Bank of Providence, RI purchasing department, and the Town of Johnston in the housing department. What she loved most were her children and spent many years as a devoted stay at home mother.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Cranston RI and Saint Joseph's church, North Scituate RI.
Dorothy enjoyed playing cards; an avid bridge payer, playing the piano, day trips shopping and lunch, family vacations to New Hampshire in the summers, golfing, and traveling with her husband and senior groups. Her greatest accomplishment and past time were spending time with family, reading the paper outside and having tea.
Dorothy, our mother was the difference in many lives, like reading a book, one page at a time, patience, she taught us what it meant to be a wonderful mother. She always encouraged and comforted the people who came to her, her patience was legendary, responding with that great gift of unconditional love and forgiveness.
She is survived by four sons Lester H. Darigan III and his wife Margaret of Maine, Robert J. and his wife Debbie of Hampton Ct, Michael P and wife Ivy., and Paul G. and his wife Janice of Cape Cod, Ma, and Terry Darigan of Gloucester, RI (widow of her son Stephen Darigan)
Three daughters Mary Lou DiGiulio and husband Kenneth of Pennsylvania, Anne E. Darigan of Johnston, RI, and June Darigan and her fiancé George Kilborn Jr, of Providence RI. She is predeceased by three sons Philip, Christopher, and Stephen Darigan, and three sisters Marion, Grace and Florence, and one brother, Joseph. She had twenty-five Grandchildren and Thirty-Five Great-Grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Colonial Health & Rehab for all the wonderful care and support over the past 5 years, and Masonicare of CT. To all the attentive and caring nurses, and CNA's that continually went above and beyond, we are forever grateful. The dedicated staff, administration, volunteers, and fellow residents are all close to our hearts. A loving and caring thank you also to her daughter Anne for all her time as their caregiver. Her niece Joanne Kopitsky & her husband Donald of Florida for their loving cards, gifts and visits through the years, and lastly her Lifetime friend Palma Sainsbury.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church 144 Danielson Pike North Scituate, RI, February 5, 2020 at 10:30am to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial to follow at 12:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield, LLC 16 Winsor Ave, Plainfield CT 06374, Attn: Recreation Department.
Arrangements by the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence- for online condolences kindly visit-Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020